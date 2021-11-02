Carly Pearce To Sing National Anthem Prior To World Series Game Six

The 117th edition of the World Series could draw to a close on Nov. 2 and see Atlanta’s Braves top the Houston Astros in six games. Country hitmaker Carly Pearce is slated to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the matchup, continuing a run of country stars both legendary and emerging singing the National Anthem during the current Fall Classic.

Zac Brown (sans band) sang the anthem before Game 3, while Lauren Alaina saluted America’s colors before Game 5, and now, Pearce is added to the list before Game 6. The series has seen numerous performers from Georgia perform before games, including Atlanta’s Zac Brown and the pride of Rossville, Georgia, Alaina. As for Pearce, she’s from Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

Related to all things baseball and country music — in a related story — former Ole Miss baseball pitcher Brett Young is preparing to release a new holiday album, but at the start of Major League Baseball’s season, Young told Audacy’s Kelly Ford which country music stars would be part of his baseball team if he were a team manager. His dream team included Chris Lane (catcher), Chase Rice (first baseman), Kelsea Ballerini (second baseman), Scotty McCreery (shortstop), Ashley McBryde (third baseman), Dan+Shay’s Shay Mooney (center fielder), Carrie Underwood (right field), A Thousand Horses’ Michael Hobby (left fielder), Chris Young (pinch hitter).

Pearce’s performance will be televised at 7:55 PM ET/6:55 PM CT before the game starts at 8:09 PM ET/7:09 PM CT. The Braves lead the Astros three games to two, in the best of seven series.