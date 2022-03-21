Music

WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Shocks Luke Bryan With Cover Of Garth Brooks’ Hit “The Dance”

Luke Bryan believes Dan Marshall Griffith is one of the “best-sounding country artists” to ever compete on ‘American Idol.’
Country music artist Dan Marshall Griffith is up-and-coming, and Luke Bryan plans on making him the next big star in the honky-tonk genre.

Former Virginia Tech football player Dan Griffith auditioned for the hit competition show on Sunday, March 20, and blew the judges away with a rendition of Garth Brooks’ 1989 classic “The Dance.”

With a guitar wrapped around his neck, Griffith shared with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Bryan that he was a previous linebacker at the collegiate level, who would occasionally hone in on his artistry. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native confessed that he recently started performing in front of a live audience five-to-six months back.

