It’s a girl party on the next installment of “CMT Crossroads,” and LeAnn Rimes is the guest of honor.

The concert event also includes Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton, who will help commemorate Rimes’ 25th anniversary as a recording artist.

“CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” will premiere 8p/7c Thursday, April 14, on CMT.

“It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of ‘CMT Crossroads,’” Rimes said. “And to share the stage with women who are each, so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry… it was humbling and special.”



2022 is on track to be a year-long celebration for Rimes. In addition to “CMT Crossroads,” the “Blue” singer recently announced her new tour, “the story…so far,” that will launch May 13 and her forthcoming album “God’s Work.”

“This is such an expansive year for me, from my new album release later this year to my upcoming tour, and I could not think of a better way to kick it all off than to celebrate the past, present, and future with this memorable show,” Rimes said.

“CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” features McBryde, Clark, Pearce and Guyton performing Rimes’ most popular hits along with her, as well as Rimes taking a solo turn in the spotlight.

“What better way to celebrate LeAnn’s music and legacy than to bring together those who credit LeAnn for inspiring their own careers,” said Margaret Comeaux, Vice President, Production, CMT. “The reciprocal admiration amongst these women is more than evident throughout filming and makes for a truly magical connection on stage in this special extended episode of CMT Crossroads.”

“CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” will premiere during the first-ever CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, featuring all-new original programming culminating with the “CMT Music Awards Extended Cut” featuring 30 extra minutes of bonus content and performances on Friday, April 15 at 8p/7c. Additional details on the week-long CMT programming event will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit CMT.com, check out CMT Crossroads on Facebook & YouTube and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads.