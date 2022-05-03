Music

Laine Hardy Released From Prison And Performed During “American Idol” Reunion

Laine Hardy and Laci Kaye Booth joined forces during the "The Great Idol Reunion."
by 6m ago

Despite Laine Hardy’s recent arrest in Louisiana, the country artist performed on “American Idol’s” reunion segment last night, May 2.

The singer and former contestant Laci Kaye Booth joined forces and kicked off the night with a cover of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, and the Heartbreakers. The franchise made it clear that the performance was filmed before Hardy turned himself in.

A disclaimer that read, “Previously Recorded” appeared across the screen during the act. Booth tackled Nick’s introduction, as Hardy joined in on the chorus belting and plucking at his electric guitar.

