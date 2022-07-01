Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Gives Update On Newborn: “Tex Is Thriving”

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking Combs recently welcomed their baby boy into the world, and now they are adjusting to their new life. While juggling new mom duties, Nicole previously took to social media to share a quick update with fans.

“I’ve been super MIA lately just trying to figure life out,” Nicole shared via Instagram story. “It’s pretty crazy how quick your priorities change once you have a child. The animals have adjusted perfectly, besides the fact that they want all his toys and things to themselves lol,” she added.

The new mother continued to thank her followers for their endless support since the arrival of her son, Tex.

“We can’t thank you enough for all your well wishes & congratulations! It’s been a whirlwind but we are surviving, and bb Tex is thriving,” she pointed out.

The update was paired with a precious photo featuring their “protective” cat, Wix and a sneak peek of their son. Hocking did not show his face, but made Tex’s brown luscious locks the main focal point of the snapshot.

Before the baby was born, Nicole confirmed that she would be keeping her son’s identity private due to “aggressive” and “weird” messages she received on social media.

“We will probably lean to be more on the private side,” Nicole once said. “I’m already protective of him & I get super aggressive and weird messages about him already, which stresses me out. It makes me kind of sad bc, of course, I’m going to want to share him with everyone. Who knows, things may change later on,” she added.

Nicole and her country sensation husband tied the knot in August of 2022. The two had their bundle of joy on father’s day – Sunday, June 19. Following the birth, the “Better Back When” singer and his wife took time to embrace parenthood before publicizing the exciting news.

“Welp he decided that Father’s Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” said the hitmaker. “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy, and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” he added.

The announcement gave the country community a look inside their aesthetically pleasing nursery filled with children’s books, toys, and blankets. While taking care of their newborn son, Combs dropped his 12-song collection, “Growin’ Up.” The highly anticipated project includes fan favorites such as “Doin’ This,” “Tomorrow Me,” “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert, and the sizzling single “The Kind of Love We Make,” which became the most added song at country radio upon release.

Although the multi-platinum artist is gearing up to embark on his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall, Combs told Absolute Radio Country that his family will not be joining him out on the road just yet. Combs also clarified that his career would never take priority over their father-son relationship.

“I would love to have them out as much as they want to be out, as much as they can be out,” Combs shared. “You know, I think that’s important. I don’t want to be a dad that’s not around or the dad that you see on TV and go, ’Oh, that is my dad, and that is where he is today, I guess.’ Family is important to me. I’d like to be the guy throwing the football to them.”

Tickets to see the new father live and in person are available for purchase, here.