CMT Roundup: New Music From Dierks Bentley, Brooke Eden, Noah Thompson and More

Dierks Bentley is returning to his country/bluegrass roots this week with his new single,”Gold” which should check every box for fans and country radio. Brooke Eden is laying down some hard truths in “Knock” and “American Idol” watchers get to find out what music Noah Thompson has been making.

Other new music out this week includes tracks from Ingrid Andress, Chase Rice, Ronnie Dunn and more.



Dierks Bentley , “Gold”: The up-tempo, unabashedly country celebration of life’s unexpected twists is a toe-tapping reminder to appreciate every experience instead of only living for the next mountain top moment. The gratitude banger incorporates familiar country electric guitar tones with driving riffs, acoustic guitars and a happy, infectious melody for a track that feels like a relatable and readymade hit for country music audiences.

“2020 was a chance for me to give my guitar and the road a little rest,” Bentley said in a statement. “It gave me the chance to spend a lot more time adventuring outdoors with family and friends, but also alone. It also gave me time to reset and rekindle my love of Country music and a lot of the types of songs and sounds that I fell in love with when I first got to Nashville. I think you’ll hear that in this first track, but it carries across the whole album.”

"Gold" is the debut single from Bentley's forthcoming 10th studio album.



Brooke Eden , “Knock”: Written by Eden, Steph Jones and Jesse Frasure, “Knock” is an empowering midtempo about how loving someone – and being loved in return – isn’t hard when it’s the right person.

Lyrics include: Oh, you’ve been locked outside of an empty room| But your momma didn’t raise no fool| You don’t have to knock, knock, knock| On a heart that opens up for you baby, baby|The world won’t stop if it’s just not in the cards|That you’ve been playin’ with baby, baby

“My friends call me Brooke ’the truth’ Eden because you don’t come to me for advice if you want the glittery, sugar-coated advice. You come to me if you want the hard truth that you don’t really want to hear but need to hear. So, this song is that it’s from an outside perspective. You’re talking to someone that you care about. You are trying so hard in this relationship with this person like you’re giving 110 percent. I’m watching them not give you anything in return. Love shouldn’t be like this. I feel like because I’m in love and have been in love for six and a half years, I now know what love looks like.”

"Knock" is from Eden's new EP "Choosing You," which is available today.



Noah Thompson , “Stay”: The country community may have just learned Noah Thompson’s name, but the breakout star is making it clear that he is here to “ Stay .” On the heels of winning “American Idol,” Thompson dropped a remarkable rendition of Rihanna’s R&B smash hit “ Stay .” Thompson’s jaw-dropping vocal control and clear sound are destined to catapult him to stardom.

The way the Kentucky native intertwined his traditional country sound with the smooth R&B instrumentals, proves that he’s a music risk-taker not afraid to push boundaries. Thompson delivered the Mikky Ekko and Justin Parker penned track on the hit competition show and instantly garnered a loyal fan base. The performance video on YouTube that displays his magnetic stage presence and soaring pipes, has raked in one million views.

“I feel like my performance of ‘Stay’ was one of my bigger moments on the show, and after seeing the way fans reacted, I knew I wanted to put a Country version of the song out into the world,” the up-and-coming artist shared.

“Stay” follows his debut single “One Day Tonight,” a romantic love song that scored the No.1 spot on the iTunes All Genres and Country charts. The emerging new artist is now rubbing elbows with world-renowned producers and songwriters, including Jimmy Robbins.

"From the second you meet Noah, you're rooting for him," explained Robbins. "Not only is he incredibly talented, but he's one of the most genuine people I've worked with. When he steps up to the mic in the studio, it feels like he's been doing this for years. I can't wait to see what's next for him."



“Little in my pocket and a little in the bank | In a pickup picking up a pretty thing |Tomorrow gonna have me some fish on a string, then come Sunday hear the church choir sing | Get up, everybody from the hill to the holler | Fill up, the gas tank and a cooler full of swollers | Pull up to the party with ya clean truck muddy Stop, Pop a top it’s 5 o clock in the country,” sings Rowe showcasing his spitfire wordplay and gritty vocals.

The fast-rising artist penned the toe-tapping track alongside songsmiths Driver Williams and Hunter Phelps. The happy-go-lucky lyrics are destined to have listeners reflecting on their long work week and kicking back in no time. However, the way they intertwined rock elements with his signature country-gospel flair sets the playlist-worthy piece apart.

“New music is long overdue, and I’m excited to get the ball rolling again with ’5:00 In The Country.’ I was looking for a sound that stands out in the crowd, and we even added a Gospel choir to it to help us get there. Not to mention, the choir is wearing camouflage robes because well, it ain’t 5:00 in the city,” shared Rowe.”I hope y’all have fun ’trading your work boots for your playing kind’ and cranking this one up!”

