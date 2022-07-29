CMT Roundup: New Music From Dierks Bentley, Brooke Eden, Noah Thompson and More

VIDEO
Noah Thompson, “Stay”: The country community may have just learned Noah Thompson’s name, but the breakout star is making it clear that he is here to “ Stay.” On the heels of winning “American Idol,” Thompson dropped a remarkable rendition of Rihanna’s R&B smash hit “ Stay.” Thompson’s jaw-dropping vocal control and clear sound are destined to catapult him to stardom.
The way the Kentucky native intertwined his traditional country sound with the smooth R&B instrumentals, proves that he’s a music risk-taker not afraid to push boundaries. Thompson delivered the Mikky Ekko and Justin Parker penned track on the hit competition show and instantly garnered a loyal fan base. The performance video on YouTube that displays his magnetic stage presence and soaring pipes, has raked in one million views.
“I feel like my performance of ‘Stay’ was one of my bigger moments on the show, and after seeing the way fans reacted, I knew I wanted to put a Country version of the song out into the world,” the up-and-coming artist shared.
“
Stay” follows his debut single “ One Day Tonight,” a romantic love song that scored the No.1 spot on the iTunes All Genres and Country charts. The emerging new artist is now rubbing elbows with world-renowned producers and songwriters, including Jimmy Robbins.
“From the second you meet Noah, you’re rooting for him,” explained Robbins. “Not only is he incredibly talented, but he’s one of the most genuine people I’ve worked with. When he steps up to the mic in the studio, it feels like he’s been doing this for years. I can’t wait to see what’s next for him.”
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Jordan Rowe, “5:00 In The Country”: After nearly a year hiatus, Jordan Rowe has returned with an explosive new anthem titled “ 5:00 In The Country.” The high-energy track, is a friendly nod to Jimmy Buffett and Alan Jackson’s “ It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere.”
“Little in my pocket and a little in the bank | In a pickup picking up a pretty thing |Tomorrow gonna have me some fish on a string, then come Sunday hear the church choir sing | Get up, everybody from the hill to the holler | Fill up, the gas tank and a cooler full of swollers | Pull up to the party with ya clean truck muddy Stop, Pop a top it’s 5 o clock in the country,” sings Rowe showcasing his spitfire wordplay and gritty vocals.
The fast-rising artist penned the toe-tapping track alongside songsmiths Driver Williams and Hunter Phelps. The happy-go-lucky lyrics are destined to have listeners reflecting on their long work week and kicking back in no time. However, the way they intertwined rock elements with his signature country-gospel flair sets the playlist-worthy piece apart.
“New music is long overdue, and I’m excited to get the ball rolling again with ’
5:00 In The Country.’ I was looking for a sound that stands out in the crowd, and we even added a Gospel choir to it to help us get there. Not to mention, the choir is wearing camouflage robes because well, it ain’t 5:00 in the city,” shared Rowe.”I hope y’all have fun ’trading your work boots for your playing kind’ and cranking this one up!”
Listen to the full Roundup Playlist: