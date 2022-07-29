CMT Roundup: New Music From Dierks Bentley, Brooke Eden, Noah Thompson and More

</noscript> </div>

Lyrics include: Oh, you’ve been locked outside of an empty room| But your momma didn’t raise no fool| You don’t have to knock, knock, knock| On a heart that opens up for you baby, baby|The world won’t stop if it’s just not in the cards|That you’ve been playin’ with baby, baby

“My friends call me Brooke ’the truth’ Eden because you don’t come to me for advice if you want the glittery, sugar-coated advice. You come to me if you want the hard truth that you don’t really want to hear but need to hear. So, this song is that it’s from an outside perspective. You’re talking to someone that you care about. You are trying so hard in this relationship with this person like you’re giving 110 percent. I’m watching them not give you anything in return. Love shouldn’t be like this. I feel like because I’m in love and have been in love for six and a half years, I now know what love looks like.”

“Knock” is from Eden’s new EP “Choosing You,” which is available today.

