Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Dierks Bentley, Brooke Eden, Noah Thompson and More

To hear all of this Friday's new country songs, visit CMT's Roundup playlist in this story.
by 5m ago

Dierks Bentley is returning to his country/bluegrass roots this week with his new single,”Gold” which should check every box for fans and country radio. Brooke Eden is laying down some hard truths in “Knock” and “American Idol” watchers get to find out what music Noah Thompson has been making.

Other new music out this week includes tracks from Ingrid Andress, Chase Rice, Ronnie Dunn and more. To hear all of them, visit CMT’s Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.