Gabby Barrett Says Touring While Pregnant Has Become More “Difficult” And Opens Up About Daily Struggles

Country star Gabby Barrett is slowly ending her run with Jason Aldean due to pregnancy. The “Footprints On The Moon” singer is expecting her second child with her husband and “American Idol” alum Cade Foehner in early November.

The 22-year-old hitmaker held an impromptu Q&A session Sunday (Aug. 14) on social media, where she opened up about her pregnancy journey and life out on the road. As Barrett became bombarded with questions, one curious follower checked in on her overall health.

Barrett fired back with an open and honest response, declaring that performing has become more “difficult” than ever.

“I love performing. It is getting difficult though,” the vocalist confirmed. “What people don’t really see is there is a looooooottt of sitting around all day before the show. Which makes everyone groggy.”

The multi-platinum artist shared that she’s been struggling with her blood pressure. The pregnancy complication started when she delivered her daughter, Baylah May in 2021. Following the birth of her baby girl, Barrett was diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the rare condition develops when a mother has high blood pressure and “excess protein” in their urine after childbirth. Postpartum preeclampsia can trigger seizures or other severe complications if left untreated.

“I had to get on blood pressure medicine when I was 20,” uttered Barrett. “Thankful God provides doctors for help!” she added.

Barrett said she has been fighting the opposite with her second child, as she has extremely low blood pressure this time around.

“I struggle with very low blood pressure almost every day in this pregnancy,” she pointed out. “Which makes it hard to have energy to perform,” she added.

The vocalist also confessed that she wasn’t planning on getting pregnant, but thanked the man upstairs for the unexpected bundle of joy and flourishing career.

“Not really. It was a clear prayer answered though. I had a very difficult first pregnancy. I can talk about that more if interested, but still a blessing of course!” the songstress told her devoted fan base. “It is challenging, very. But God gives me grace, and helps me to navigate through it day by day. It is not easy touring while pregnant I have found either.”

Barrett and Foehner announced that they were pregnant with their son on Mother’s day with a video of the ultrasound. Following the news, Barrett pulled out of select dates on Aldean’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to secure the safety of her unborn child. In late May, Aldean declared that Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, and Chase Rice would be stepping in for the second leg of the must-see trek.

“Who’s ready for the #RockNRollCowboyTour!? Excited to announce @RealTravisTritt, @TheRealTracyLarence, and @ChaseRice will be joining us for the second half of the tour as @gabbybarrett_ will be having her baby boy. Congratulations to Gabby, and a big thank you to Travis, Tracy, and Chase for jumping in. Let’s go!” said Aldean on Instagram.

Barrett’s last show on Aldean’s tour is slated for Aug. 27 in Darien Center, NY. Tickets are available for purchase, here.