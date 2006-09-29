Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 1
Season 1 E 1 • 09/29/2006
Only a small number of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hopefuls will be chosen from a crowd of hundreds after performing freestyle dance routines in the preliminary auditions at Texas Stadium.
S1 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 1
09/29/2006
S1 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
Training camp gets underway as the women are introduced to a grueling schedule of dance rehearsals with choreographer Judy Trammell and workout sessions with fitness instructor Jay Johnson.
10/06/2006
S1 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
The mental and physical stress of training camp hits hard, with sudden dropouts, fitness critiques, and the scrutiny of Kelli and Judy weighing heavily on the hopefuls.
10/13/2006
S1 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
Super Bowl XXX MVP Larry Brown and Dallas Cowboys player Ryan Fowler test the training camp candidates on their NFL knowledge and athletic skills on the field.
10/20/2006
S1 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
The training camp candidates get major makeovers ahead of their first solo publicity stills, and the veteran cheerleaders visit with members of the armed forces before deployment.
10/27/2006
S1 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
As training camp winds down, the hopefuls are on their best behavior after Kelli's annual etiquette luncheon, and a tough choreographer pushes the women with new dance techniques.
11/03/2006
S1 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
The candidates find themselves in front of the camera for a crash course in dealing with the media, and the judges from the open call return to give their final say on the official lineup.
11/10/2006
S1 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 8
With 36 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hopefuls poised to become America's sweethearts, Kelli and Judy are concerned the team is not ready and more cuts may be needed.
11/17/2006
S2 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 1
Hundreds of hopefuls arrive for preliminary auditions, where less than half will move on after Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass observes their freestyle dance routines.
09/04/2007
S2 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
Competition heats up in the final audition as surviving candidates go head-to-head against experienced veteran cheerleaders to secure one of the coveted spots at the DCC Training Camp.
09/21/2007
