CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Smashing Glass
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
CMT Smashing Glass
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Smashing Glass
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
CMT Smashing Glass
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Season 1
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
42:40
S1 • E1
Episode 1
Only a small number of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hopefuls will be chosen from a crowd of hundreds after performing freestyle dance routines in the preliminary auditions at Texas Stadium.
09/29/2006
21:20
S1 • E2
Episode 2
Training camp gets underway as the women are introduced to a grueling schedule of dance rehearsals with choreographer Judy Trammell and workout sessions with fitness instructor Jay Johnson.
10/06/2006
21:20
S1 • E3
Episode 3
The mental and physical stress of training camp hits hard, with sudden dropouts, fitness critiques, and the scrutiny of Kelli and Judy weighing heavily on the hopefuls.
10/13/2006
21:20
S1 • E4
Episode 4
Super Bowl XXX MVP Larry Brown and Dallas Cowboys player Ryan Fowler test the training camp candidates on their NFL knowledge and athletic skills on the field.
10/20/2006
21:20
S1 • E5
Episode 5
The training camp candidates get major makeovers ahead of their first solo publicity stills, and the veteran cheerleaders visit with members of the armed forces before deployment.
10/27/2006
21:50
S1 • E6
Episode 6
As training camp winds down, the hopefuls are on their best behavior after Kelli's annual etiquette luncheon, and a tough choreographer pushes the women with new dance techniques.
11/03/2006
21:20
S1 • E7
Episode 7
The candidates find themselves in front of the camera for a crash course in dealing with the media, and the judges from the open call return to give their final say on the official lineup.
11/10/2006
42:10
S1 • E8
Episode 8
With 36 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hopefuls poised to become America's sweethearts, Kelli and Judy are concerned the team is not ready and more cuts may be needed.
11/17/2006
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 1