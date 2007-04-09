YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Season 2
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
42:40
S2 • E1
Episode 1
Hundreds of hopefuls arrive for preliminary auditions, where less than half will move on after Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass observes their freestyle dance routines.
09/04/2007
21:20
S2 • E2
Episode 2
Competition heats up in the final audition as surviving candidates go head-to-head against experienced veteran cheerleaders to secure one of the coveted spots at the DCC Training Camp.
09/21/2007
21:21
S2 • E3
Episode 3
The group of 43 hopefuls celebrate moving on in the selection process and adjust to the physical demands of Training Camp, and DCC Director Kelli Finglass reminds them there will be cuts.
09/28/2007
21:20
S2 • E4
Episode 4
Two weeks into training camp, veteran cheerleaders choose their wardrobe for the swimsuit calendar shoot, rookies audition for a spot in Show Group, and Kelli and Judy make the first cut.
10/06/2007
21:20
S2 • E5
Episode 5
As reality sets in for the remaining candidates, the rookies are fitted for their skimpy DCC uniforms, then they must pass a strict etiquette test and prove they have mastered the kick line.
10/13/2007
21:20
S2 • E6
Episode 6
After brutally honest guest choreographer Kitty Carter puts them through the wringer, the training camp candidates get stunning makeovers, and Kelli and Judy make another heartbreaking cut.
10/20/2007
21:15
S2 • E7
Episode 7
The rookies don the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniform for a modeling shoot, and they have a life-changing experience when they go skydiving with a legendary Army parachute team.
10/27/2007
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 2