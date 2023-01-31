Lainey Wilson Snaps 10-Year Record, Lands Two Songs in the Top 10

Lainey Wilson has gained a lot of experience turning heads lately.

She's been a darling to country music fans since she broke through with her debut hit "Things a Man Oughta Know." Her popular role on "Yellowstone" introduced her to an even bigger fanbase, and when her backside went viral at the end of the year, all she could do was laugh.

Wilson said she was fine with whatever "brings people in."

Wilson has an even more impressive milestone to celebrate this week. Her songs "Heart Like a Truck" and her HARDY duet "Wait in the Truck" are both inside the Top 10 on country radio charts. The state makes her the only after of the week to accomplish the feat – and the only female to post those numbers in a decade.

"Thank you country radio," Wilson posted in Instagram stories alongside praying hands and a crying emoji.

The popular songstress has more to celebrate than radio stats. She's also in the midst of a sold-out headlining tour.

"I've been looking forward to my first headlining tour for a while now and been itchin to come play y'all some #BellBottomCountry 🔔🍑🤠 but this…a sold out tour?!…wow… y'all better get ready," she wrote on Instagram. "We comin' for y'all 👊🏻🤘🏻#countrywithaflare"

When Wilson looks at the last 12 months, she finds all the attention a little hard to believe.

"When I think about the last year, whether it was (winning Song of the Year) at the ACM Awards or whether it was having two No. 1 songs … or being nominated for six CMA Awards, it's all a little bit surreal," Wilson said. "But it's the best feeling in the world, too. I know that also I'm like, 'It's time for me to step it up and put pressure on myself.'"

Given everything Wilson has going on, stepping up even more, could be a tall order. But Wilson is up for the challenge.

"I just hope I can do this and continue just to be myself and have fun doing it," she said. "I'm trying to look up and acknowledge and notice all these huge milestones because I know it ain't normal."

Wilson's current Top 10 songs include "Heart Like a Truck," which she passionately performed during the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony and received one of the most enthusiastic standing ovations of the night. "Wait in the Truck," her duet with HARDY that confronts domestic violence, is the other. She thinks it could change lives.

"I hope the people who hear it who are being abused feel like they're not alone," she said. "But I hope the people doing it who hear it, I hope it haunts them. I hope they have a gut check, and they're like, 'What have I been doing?' I know it's a dark subject to talk about, but at the end of the day, it's real life."

The success is a significant life change for Wilson, who had less than $30 in her checking account about two years ago. She said she still has a "broke mentality" and probably always will. However, she is starting to feel comfortable in her place in country music.