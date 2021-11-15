Will Blake Shelton Gamble on a Las Vegas Residency?

</noscript> </div>

Ole Red Las Vegas will be a 27,000-square-foot $30 million development that includes four stories of food and entertainment and a 4,500 square foot rooftop bar with views of the Las Vegas skyline. Shelton said the bar gives him another reason to log more hours in Sin City.

“There’s no deal on the table or anything yet, but there’s definitely some offers out there (for a residency),” he said. “And who knows? Maybe we’ll do something with Ole Red and tie it all in together?”

If he does accept a residency, he knows his new wife, Gwen Stefani, will have plenty of advice born from experience. She just wrapped her “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino earlier this month.

Shelton predicted she would tell him to rest but then discounted the idea.

“You know, the difference in what Gwen does and what I do is monumental,” he said. “When I perform, I’m making George Strait look like he’s running a marathon up there. I’m a going-to-stand-in-front-of-the-microphone kind of guy. Resting isn’t something that I have to spend a lot of time thinking about after my shows. Normally, I just have to sit down, and then I’m good.”