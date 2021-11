Will Blake Shelton Gamble on a Las Vegas Residency?

Blake Shelton says he has always wanted to play a residency like Garth Brooks' famed one-man show at The Wynn.

Blake Shelton makes no bones about it – a Las Vegas residency could definitely be in the cards.

“I’ve always wanted to do a show like [Garth’s],” Shelton admitted to People, referring to Garth Brooks’ 2009-2014 residency at The Wynn Las Vegas. The show was just Brooks and his guitar playing his hits and his favorite songs.

“Now, I probably waited too long because I don’t play guitar as good as I used to,” Shelton continued. “The key thing for Garth was that he could just walk out there and play a million different songs. I always meant to do something like that. It’s just my career hasn’t had the window of time to do it up until now. I definitely think that there’s a good chance of me doing something like that.”



Since Shelton launched NBC’s “The Voice” 2011, the popular singing competition taped two seasons a year. In 2022, the show is scaling back to one season, which Shelton predicts will give him more free time to pursue other interests. In addition, in 2023, Shelton will open his largest Ole Red entertainment complex to date on the Las Vegas strip.

Ole Red Las Vegas will be a 27,000-square-foot $30 million development that includes four stories of food and entertainment and a 4,500 square foot rooftop bar with views of the Las Vegas skyline. Shelton said the bar gives him another reason to log more hours in Sin City.

“There’s no deal on the table or anything yet, but there’s definitely some offers out there (for a residency),” he said. “And who knows? Maybe we’ll do something with Ole Red and tie it all in together?”

If he does accept a residency, he knows his new wife, Gwen Stefani, will have plenty of advice born from experience. She just wrapped her “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino earlier this month.

Shelton predicted she would tell him to rest but then discounted the idea.

“You know, the difference in what Gwen does and what I do is monumental,” he said. “When I perform, I’m making George Strait look like he’s running a marathon up there. I’m a going-to-stand-in-front-of-the-microphone kind of guy. Resting isn’t something that I have to spend a lot of time thinking about after my shows. Normally, I just have to sit down, and then I’m good.”