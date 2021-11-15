Will Blake Shelton Gamble on a Las Vegas Residency?

Blake Shelton makes no bones about it – a Las Vegas residency could definitely be in the cards.
“I’ve always wanted to do a show like [Garth’s],” Shelton admitted to People, referring to Garth Brooks’ 2009-2014 residency at The Wynn Las Vegas. The show was just Brooks and his guitar playing his hits and his favorite songs.
“Now, I probably waited too long because I don’t play guitar as good as I used to,” Shelton continued. “The key thing for Garth was that he could just walk out there and play a million different songs. I always meant to do something like that. It’s just my career hasn’t had the window of time to do it up until now. I definitely think that there’s a good chance of me doing something like that.”