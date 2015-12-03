Party Down South
I'll Show You Crazy!
Season 4 E 1 • 08/20/2015
The roommates gear up to cut loose in the Sunshine State, but things quickly go south when tensions explode between Hannah and Tiffany.
Party Down SouthS3 • E329 Going on Thirsty
The gang gets drunk and trashes a restaurant to celebrate Lyle's birthday, the Louisianimals start their new jobs, and Hott Dogg proves that she can party.
03/12/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E4Spilling, Spelling and Spaghetti
Hott Dogg tries to fix her problems with the girls by making dinner, and Daddy can't hear Lil Bit's name without getting emotional, which sets Tiffany off.
03/19/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E5Gettin' On and Goin' Off
Daddy has many apologies to make after a drunken outburst, Hott Dogg joins Tiffany and Lauren for a girls' day, and Murray pulls a prank while everyone is out of the house.
03/26/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E6Between a Hott Dogg and a Hard Place
Walt hopes to get lucky with one of Lauren's friends, Hott Dogg worries that Daddy will never get over Lil Bit, and Mattie is insulted after Murray pays her bar tab.
04/02/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E7Some Type O'Way
Everyone meets Mattie's angry alter ego Martha, and the boys try to take Daddy out for a guys' night to get his mind off Hott Dogg, which completely backfires.
04/09/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E8Mixed Drinks and Mixed Signals
Daddy and Hott Dogg can't seem to get back to normal after she sees that he's not ready for anything serious, and the gang heads down to Louisiana to see their parents.
04/16/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E9The Big Uneasy
The Louisianimals travel to New Orleans where Mattie ends her dry spell, but the same can't be said for Daddy and Hott Dogg.
04/23/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E10Down This Road Before
Daddy and Hott Dogg try to sort out their relationship on their own, but Tiffany keeps butting in because she's worried that it's just another Lil Bit situation.
04/30/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E11Bye Bye, Biloxi
Mattie competes in a bikini contest at Mudfest, Hott Dogg has an encounter with Martha, and everyone tries to tie up loose ends on the last day of vacation.
05/07/2015
Party Down SouthS3 • E12After Show - Back in the Saddle
Christine Lakin sits down with Daddy, Tiffany and Walt to talk about reuniting for season three, view never-before-seen clips and chat with a special guest.
05/07/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E2Blood, Sweat and Beers
Tiffany and Hannah make amends after their altercation, Lyle struggles with a broken heart, and Murray takes a trip to the hospital.
08/27/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E3Miss Martha's Wild Ride
Mattie's anger sends the roommates on a white-knuckle taxi ride, Lauren reevaluates her relationship with Destin, and Murray and Walt launch an all-out prank war.
09/03/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E4It's Not a Dream, It's a Vision
The roommates prepare for their first day of work, Daddy confronts Hannah for sabotaging his chances with women at the bar, and Lyle considers his future with Santana.
09/10/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E5Sagin' Cajuns
After Martha comes out to ruin everyone's night, Mattie calls a house meeting to apologize, which prompts the roommates to air their grievances with each other.
09/17/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E6Party Down, South Beach
After Tiffany and Lauren's boyfriends come for a short visit, the roommates decide to take a road trip to Miami.
09/24/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E7Gone Girl
Things go south in Miami when Murray gets heated in the club, the roommates spring into action when Mattie goes missing, and Lyle takes his relationship to the next level.
10/01/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E8The Bou to My Dreaux
When Santana arrives at the house, the roommates come together to help Lyle pull off an unforgettable marriage proposal.
10/15/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E9Happy Birthday, Martha!
As Lyle and Santana celebrate their engagement, the roommates plan a birthday surprise for Mattie's birthday, and Tiffany hears a rumor about Hannah's boyfriend.
10/22/2015
Party Down SouthS4 • E10We Got It Goatin'
Hannah struggles to accept the truth about Cody, the guys plan a special outing for the women, and the gang reflects on their time together in St. Pete.
10/29/2015