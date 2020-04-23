CMT Music Videos
Filmore - "Other Girl"
06/29/2020
Rising country singer-songwriter Filmore sings about finding "the one" in the music video for his single "Other Girl" produced by Mike White and directed by Dusty Barker.
Performance
03:01
CMT Music VideosJanelle Arthur - "White Horse"
Former American Idol finalist Janelle Arthur sings about finding her own happy ending in the video for her song "White Horse."
04/23/2020
Performance
02:52
CMT Music VideosJoe Hanson - "Part of Me"
Joe Hanson sings about missing someone he's trying to move on from in the music video for his cathartic single "Part of Me" directed by Quinton Cook.
04/29/2020
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosDan Smalley - "If I'm Being Honest"
Dan Smalley bares his soul and lets the melodies fly in the music video for his song "If I'm Being Honest" from his debut EP of the same name.
04/30/2020
Performance
03:33
CMT Music VideosDrew Baldridge - "Before You"
Drew Baldridge shares the story of his romantic island proposal to his longtime girlfriend in the music video for his song "Before You."
05/07/2020
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosTracy Lawrence - "When the Cowboy's Gone"
Tracy Lawrence delivers an earnest message about the need for everyday heroes in the music video for his song "When the Cowboy's Gone," from his album "Made in America."
05/14/2020
Performance
03:44
CMT Music VideosBilly Ray Cyrus featuring Meghan Patrick - "Higher Ground"
Billy Ray Cyrus reflects on the transient nature of the human condition in the music video for his single "Higher Ground" featuring Canadian singer Meghan Patrick.
05/21/2020
Performance
03:44
CMT Music VideosCaeland Garner - "Back Home"
North Carolina native Caeland Garner pays tribute to his hometown in the Aaron Scott-directed music video for his nostalgic track "Back Home."
05/25/2020
Performance
03:48
CMT Music Videosfor KING & COUNTRY featuring Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly - "TOGETHER"
In the video for their song "TOGETHER," for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly highlight stories of those living through the COVID-19 crisis.
05/29/2020
Performance
04:02
CMT Music VideosMo Pitney - "Mattress on the Floor"
Mo Pitney reminisces about the different stages of a new relationship in his music video for "Mattress on the Floor."
05/29/2020
Performance
02:53
CMT Music VideosJabe Burgess - "Everything but Us"
A nostalgic Jabe Burgess sings of lost high school love in the music video for his song "Everything but Us."
06/23/2020
Performance
03:26
Performance
03:04
CMT Music VideosJ.D. Shelburne - "Church Pew Bar Stool"
Kentucky native J.D. Shelburne explains why he sometimes misses Sunday service in this music video for his single "Church Pew Bar Stool" directed by Logen Christopher.
07/01/2020
Performance
03:22
CMT Music VideosJimmy Buffett - "Down at the Lah De Dah"
In the music video for his song "Down at the Lah De Dah," Jimmy Buffett and his bandmates sing about a tropical escape where worries melt and margaritas flow.
07/03/2020
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosJackson Michelson - "One Day"
In "One Day," Jackson Michelson sings to his wife about how quickly time passes for them as parents watching their kids grow up.
07/09/2020
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosLeah Turner - "Once Upon a Time in Mexico"
Leah Turner embarks on a steamy tryst south of the border in her music video for "Once Upon a Time in Mexico."
07/15/2020
Performance
03:55
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Fishin' in the Dark"
Erin Enderlin sings about taking a nocturnal frolic with her sweetie in the music video for her feel-good cover of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's "Fishin' in the Dark."
07/16/2020
Performance
03:42
CMT Music VideosChevel Shepherd - "The Letter"
Chevel Shepherd shares a powerful message about perseverance in the music video for her song "The Letter," directed by David Dibble, from her album "Everybody's Got a Story."
07/24/2020
Performance
03:01
CMT Music VideosLakeview - "Poor Me"
Luke Healy and Jesse Denaro of the country duo Lakeview clock out and let loose in the music video for their 2020 song "Poor Me."
07/27/2020
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosKylie Frey - "Spur of the Moment"
An erratic romance takes its toll on Kylie Frey in the music video for her song "Spur of the Moment," directed by Preston Leatherman.
07/29/2020
Performance
03:09
CMT Music VideosMadeline Merlo - "Kiss Kiss"
In the video for "Kiss Kiss," directed by Brian K. Vaughan, Madeline Merlo shows how two people with broken hearts can forget about their exes.
08/03/2020