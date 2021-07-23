CMT Music Videos
Randy Travis - "No Place Like Home" (2021 Remaster)
10/13/2021
Randy Travis sings of a perfect love in the music video for his 1986 hit "No Place Like Home," which was originally written by Paul Overstreet and recently remastered to improve sound quality.
Performance
04:23
CMT Music VideosLeigh Nash & Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Made For This"
Wife and husband duo Leigh Nash and Stephen Wilson Jr. weather through the highs and lows of love in their music video for "Made for This."
07/23/2021
Performance
03:35
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "Country in the Girl"
After her ex moves on with a Southern transplant, Texas native Jenna Paulette informs him authentic country roots can't be faked in this music video for "Country in the Girl."
07/26/2021
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey"
Singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin raises a glass to her honky-tonk lifestyle in the music video for her single "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey."
07/28/2021
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosTrousdale - "This Is It"
California trio Trousdale stop to take in the joy of the present moment in this music video for their 2021 single "This Is It."
08/03/2021
Performance
03:07
CMT Music VideosSasha McVeigh - "God Bless This Mess"
British singer-songwriter Sasha McVeigh portrays herself as a glass-half-full type of gal in the music video for her cheeky single "God Bless This Mess" directed by Adam Ewbank.
08/10/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosBobby & Teddi Cyrus feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Roll That Rock"
Duo Bobby & Teddi Cyrus are joined by Bobby's cousin Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their 2021 Christian bluegrass groove "Roll That Rock."
08/17/2021
Performance
02:10
CMT Music VideosDarius Rucker - "Someone Loves You Honey"
Darius Rucker performs his version of Charley Pride's 1978 number one hit "Someone Loves You Honey."
08/18/2021
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosTaylor Rae - "Home on the Road"
Taylor Rae embraces a carefree way of life as she hits the road and pursues her musical aspirations in the music video for her song "Home on the Road."
09/02/2021
Performance
04:46
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "If There Weren't So Many Damn Songs"
Erin Enderlin joins forces with Canadian singer-songwriter Terri Clark for "If There Weren't So Many Damn Songs," a good ol' honky-tonk song from her upcoming EP, "Barroom Mirrors."
09/15/2021
Performance
03:11
CMT Music VideosLeah Turner - "Wax on the Table"
Singer Leah Turner catches her cheating lover in the act in the music video for her single "Wax on the Table."
09/16/2021
Performance
04:03
CMT Music VideosWade Bowen - "When Love Comes Around"
Wade Bowen sings about unending devotion in the music video for his song "When Love Comes Around," from his EP "Where Phones Don't Work."
11/11/2021
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosCamille Parker - "The Flame"
Camille Parker sings about always being in pursuit of an unattainable love in the music video for her song "The Flame," directed by Tom Flynn.
11/18/2021
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosKristian Bush - "Hunt Dog Hunt"
Singer-songwriter Kristian Bush is a man who clearly enjoys the chase in the music video for his chirpy new single "Hunt Dog Hunt," directed by David Colón.
11/19/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosStephanie Jacques - "Because of That"
Stephanie Jacques directs this music video for "Because of That," a song of hope and perseverance in the face of systemic racism against and murders of Black people.
11/22/2021
Performance
03:22
CMT Music VideosTiffany Woys - "About Love"
Tiffany Woys explains the feelings of falling in love in her own unique way in the music video for "About Love."
12/07/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosRobby Johnson - "Tryin' to Get Over You"
Robby Johnson sings about dwelling on a lost love at the bar in the video for "Tryin' to Get Over You" from his 2022 album "Alive Right Now."
01/24/2022
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosSarah Darling - "Pretender"
Sarah Darling travels through the desert alone as she starts over after a love gone wrong in the video for her track "Pretender," about the one she left behind.
02/09/2022
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosBlane Howard - "Boot 'N' Rally"
Blane Howard plays for a buzzing bar crowd in his music video for "Boot 'N' Rally," a catchy song about pulling yourself up by your cowboy bootstraps.
05/23/2022
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "Had to Be There"
Faren Rachels sings about the pain of a parent who isn't around for their children's formative moments in the music video for her song "Had to Be There."
07/12/2022