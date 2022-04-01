Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Billy Ray Cyrus with Snoop Dog, Cole Swindell and Caitlyn Smith

Other new music out this Friday includes Thomas Rhett with Katy Perry, Ashley Cooke with Brett Young and Karley Collins
Fridays are for new music, and this week some of the biggest names in country music reached outside of the genre for some memorable melodies, stunning harmonies and unexpected grooves. Billy Ray Cyrus teamed with Snoop Dogg and The Avila Brothers, and Thomas Rhett collaborated with Katy Perry while Ashley Cooke kept it all in the country music family with her Brett Young duet.

Fans can expect more new music from Cole Swindell, Karley Collins and Caitlyn Smith.

