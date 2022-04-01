CMT Roundup: New Music From Billy Ray Cyrus with Snoop Dog, Cole Swindell and Caitlyn Smith

</noscript> </div>

“So much purpose in this song,” Cyrus said in a statement. “Music is the common denominator that can bring all people together from different generations, backgrounds, genres, languages or geographical diversities. It’s the universal language we all understand.”

The Avila Brothers produced “A Hard Working Man,” and DJ Quik mixed the song.

“The record we created puts the focus and value back on hard work,” said The Avila Brothers in a statement. “Together, we collectively illuminate, celebrate, and honor those around the world that have continued to show up every single day, keeping our world moving. Music transcends boundaries and is responsible for bringing the colorful world of The Avila Brothers, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg together.”

