Callista Clark Recalls Fangirling Over Favorite Singer Jennifer Nettles: “It Was Insane”

Callista Clark performed Sugarland’s smash hit “Baby Girl” with Jennifer Nettles at just 12-years-old – check it out!

Country music artist Callista Clark may be young, but she’s wise beyond her years. The CMT’s Next Women of Country member recently (June 6) sat down with Big Machine Label Group to discuss the impact GRAMMY Award winner Jennifer Nettles has had on her artistry and what it was like to cross paths for the very first time.

Long before Clark became a household name within the genre, she was actively involved in a Georgia 4H performing arts group. While honing in on her craft, the “Real To Me” singer received a surprise visit from one of her primary musical influences – Jennifer Nettles.

“So, me and Jennifer were both in a Georgia 4H performing arts group called Clovers & Company, obviously at different times,” Clark explained. “So, Jennifer met me through that.”

Nettles returned to the organization to give the aspiring musicians guidance and to hear the children’s choir perform. During that time, Clark had the chance to introduce herself and poise for a photo.

“There was a video shoot where we were performing and playing for her, for a magazine, and got to take pictures and meet her and everything, and it was … insane! Super cool! A great experience,” she recalled.

When the young vocalist was first breaking into the industry, Nettles approached Clark for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.





