Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 9
Season 7 E 9 • 11/02/2012
The cheerleaders head to Mexico for a swimsuit calendar photoshoot, everyone gets their own moment in a fashion show, and Kelli and Judy feel the pressure to select the right images.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E1Episode 1
Six hundred hopefuls from all around the country face the judges in a grueling series of auditions to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for the 2012 season.
09/07/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E2Episode 2
The stakes get higher as the new candidates uproot their lives to begin training in Dallas, and one woman's past threatens to destroy her future as a cheerleader.
09/14/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E3Episode 3
As the second week of training begins, strenuous rehearsal routines lead to injuries, the candidates receive some Olympic-level training and Kelli and Judy delegate group leaders.
09/21/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E4Episode 4
The women receive DCC-approved makeovers before rehearsing their routines, and Kelli and Judy get to know some of the out-of-state candidates a little better.
09/28/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E5Episode 5
DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter runs an intense rehearsal while Kelli is out sick, the remaining candidates enjoy a photoshoot, and the groups bond over a bowling night with the veterans.
10/05/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E6Episode 6
Another week of training camp kicks off with a rehearsal on the field at the Cowboys' home stadium, and the women start to feel the pressure as Kelli and Judy narrow down their final cuts.
10/12/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E7Episode 7
As training camp comes to an end, Kelli and Judy hold one final field rehearsal before announcing which women will be a part of the final DCC squad.
10/19/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E8Episode 8
The squad gears up for their first game day performance, some of the rookies meet with a nutritionist, and the women gear up for photoshoot south of the border.
10/26/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E9Episode 9
The cheerleaders head to Mexico for a swimsuit calendar photoshoot, everyone gets their own moment in a fashion show, and Kelli and Judy feel the pressure to select the right images.
11/02/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E10Episode 10
The dancers endure an intense rehearsal schedule as Kelli and Judy prepare for their first regular home game performance, and one hopeful's tardiness creates stress for everyone.
11/09/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E11Episode 11
Cheerleading hopefuls travel from near and far to follow their dreams and audition for a highly coveted spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' squad.
11/16/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E1The Journey Begins
Dreams are on the line as the tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2013-2014 squad begin.
09/06/2013
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E2Return of the Vets
The pressure mounts as 54 new candidates compete with 32 returning veterans for a coveted spot in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders training camp.
09/13/2013
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E3Pressure to Perform
Training camp kicks off at Valley Ranch, and the first meeting is filled with excitement and energy -- and surprising news for the veterans.
09/20/2013
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E4Harsh Reality
Episode re-built by Multi-Platform to sit under the new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team series
09/27/2013
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E5Appearance Counts
The candidates are challenged when guest choreographer DJ Guthrie teaches them a new dance style, and Kelli and Judy have some tough decisions to make about who will remain on the squad.
10/04/2013
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E6A Toxic Situation
The candidates hold their breath as Kitty Carter pays a visit to training camp, taking no prisoners as she rips into the new dancers as well as the vets.
10/18/2013
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E7The Pressure Cooker
With their futures on the line, the training camp candidates try to push through their heightened emotions to show Kelli and Judy they deserve to be part of the team.
10/25/2013
