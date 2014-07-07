Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Locked and Loaded
Season 1 E 5 • 08/04/2014
Eight men try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining competitor entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E1My Ranch, My Rules
In the first series of head-to-head battles on Steve Austin's ranch, eight male athletes face a muddy trench, weighted ropes, a junkyard race and the Skullbuster.
07/07/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E2Didn’t Even Break A Nail
It's ladies' night at Steve Austin's ranch as eight fearless women face a muddy trench, weighted ropes, a junkyard race and the Skullbuster obstacle course.
07/14/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E3Beards and Brawn
Eight tough-as-nails male athletes compete for a chance to win $10,000 by wrestling, stacking tires, facing off in a sand pit and mastering the Skullbuster.
07/21/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E4Boom or Bust
Eight women head to the Broken Skull Ranch to wrestle in a sand pit, stack tires and drag chains, with the winner getting a chance at the Skullbuster and $10,000.
07/28/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E5Locked and Loaded
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E6The Good, The Bad And The Crazy
Eight women try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining athlete entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
08/10/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E7Welcome to the Gun Show
Steve invites eight men to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/17/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E8Looks Can Be Deceiving
Steve welcomes eight women to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/24/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E9Last Man Standing
A group of elite male athletes battle in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
08/31/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E10You Lose, You Leave
A group of elite female athletes fight in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
09/07/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E1Welcome Back to Hell
Steve Austin welcomes a group of elite male athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/04/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E2Ladies First
Steve Austin welcomes elite female athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/11/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E3The Last Face You See
Eight male competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/18/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E4Big Girls Don't Cry
Eight female competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/25/2015