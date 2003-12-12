CMT Crossroads
FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends
Season 21 E 4 • 12/12/2022
FOR KING + COUNTRY puts their spin on holiday songs with Rebecca St. James, Breland, Chrissy Metz and Natalie Grant.
CMT CrossroadsS1 • E3Pat Benatar & Martina McBride
Rocker Pat Benatar and country singer Martina McBride discuss their storied music careers and perform each other's hit songs, including "Heartbreaker," "Independence Day" and "We Belong."
12/12/2003
CMT CrossroadsS1 • E2Kelly Clarkson & Reba
Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire chat about their Southern roots and influences in between performances of their songs "Since U Been Gone," "Does He Love You," "Fancy" and more.
06/24/2007
CMT CrossroadsE71Brooks & Dunn and Friends
Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Brandon Lancaster join the legendary Brooks & Dunn for a memorable concert event in downtown Nashville, TN.
06/28/2019
CMT CrossroadsE73Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini
Pop star Halsey and country singer Kelsea Ballerini share their personal stories and perform each other's hit songs onstage, including "homecoming queen?" and "Graveyard."
03/25/2020
CMT CrossroadsS20 • E1Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price
Acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff and Grammy-nominated country singer Margo Price share personal stories and perform each other's hits, including "Twinkle Twinkle" and "Hey Mama."
03/26/2021
CMT CrossroadsS20 • E2Nelly & Friends
Hip-hop star Nelly shares stories from his career and collaborates with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on hit songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar."
09/01/2021
CMT CrossroadsS20 • E3CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends
Brett Young celebrates his first Christmas album with a holiday special featuring Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Boyz II Men and more performing seasonal classics.
12/08/2021
CMT CrossroadsS21 • E1LeAnn Rimes & Friends
LeAnn Rimes is joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton to perform Rimes's hits and chat about their childhood dreams, hard times, and career-defining moments.
04/14/2022
CMT CrossroadsS21 • E2Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton joins Grammy Award-nominated soul group Black Pumas to perform hit singles "Colors" and "Black Like Me," and share a heartfelt discussion about identity in country music.
06/15/2022
CMT CrossroadsS21 • E3Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss join forces in rousing live duets, add some bluegrass flavor to classic Led Zeppelin hits, and share career stories from before their collaboration.
11/29/2022
