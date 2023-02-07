Luke Combs Reveals 18-Song Tracklist for "Gettin' Old," Including "5 Leaf Clover"

Luke Combs may not have won a Grammy Award Sunday night, but he’s celebrating the next chapter of his career anyway. Tuesday morning, he revealed the complete 18-song tracklist for his new album “Gettin’ Old,” which will be available March 24.

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Combs said in a statement. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Combs co-wrote 15 of the 18 songs, which include fan-favorite “5 Leaf Clover,” a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and “My Song Will Never Die,” which was written by Eric Church, Travis Meadows and Jonathan Singleton. Singleton and Chip Matthews produced the project.

“Gettin’ Old” is Combs’ fourth full-length studio album and is the follow-up to “Growin’ Up,” which he released last year. The first song on the album is “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.” The North Carolina singer’s other albums include “What You See is What You Get” (2019) and his debut “This One’s For You.”

Combs will launch his world tour the day after the album’s release in Arlington, Texas. The trek includes 16 sold-out North American stadium shows, which are a part of 39 shows across three continents and 16 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.

While the album and tour are ambitious, this scale of success wasn’t something Combs dreamed or planned.