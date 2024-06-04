YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ For Free
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Smashing Glass
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
CMT Smashing Glass
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Smashing Glass
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
CMT Smashing Glass
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
CMT Crossroads
CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres, and on each episode, the stars share their common love of music.
Watch Episodes
Season 23
Season 9
Season 12
Season 20
Season 21
Season 22
Season 23
39:59
Sign In to Watch
S23 • E1
Nickelback & HARDY
Nickelback and HARDY come together for an electric night of music to perform some of their record-breaking hits, including "TRUCK BED" and "How You Remind Me," and a surprise mash-up.
04/06/2024
About CMT Crossroads Season 23
Follow