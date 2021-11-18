Tracy Lawrence’s Five Tips for Celebrating Thanksgiving

</noscript> </div>

In the meantime, here’s how to celebrate Thanksgiving like Lawrence.

1. You have to fry turkeys – and he knows how to do it safely.

“You have to make sure the turkey is completely thawed out,” Lawrence said. “The ice, when it hits that hot grease, will absolutely explode. That’s how you burn your house down. Don’t set your frier up on your porch – especially if you have a wood deck. Move the frier away from your house.”

2. In fact, you need to fry several turkeys because 30 people are coming over.

“I cook at least three turkeys at the house because we could have as many as 20 or 30 people at the house for Thanksgiving,” he said. “We do a traditional spread. We’ll have a turkey. We’ll have a ham, homemade cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, all the sides, we have a massive spread and we like our pies at Thanksgiving.”

3. Dressing HAS to be on the table.

“My wife made a combination dressing,” Lawrence said. “She took from my mom’s recipe and her grandmother’s recipe and it has the cornbread, little Cornish game hens, tons of chicken broth, onions and celery and tons of sage in it. It’s a meal in itself.”

4. Get ready for some football and board games!

“We eat and watch football and we play games all day,” he said. “It’s a lazy day with family interacting and kids playing and those are some great memories. By the time we get to Thanksgiving, it’s been a long hard year. I’ve been gone a lot and having everybody at the house and being able to slow down is very gratifying.”

5. Just say no to Black Friday shopping.

“I’m an order-it-on-my-phone-and-have-it-delivered-to-the-house kind of shopper.”