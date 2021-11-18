Tracy Lawrence’s Five Tips for Celebrating Thanksgiving

Tracy Lawrence will mark his 16th Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Concert to benefit the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday when the first turkey hits the hot oil in the mission’s parking lot.
Since Lawrence launched the event in 2006, Mission:Possible has raised more than $600,000 for Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette Street, and has fried more than 6,400 turkeys to provide 90,000 meals to Middle Tennessee’s homeless and hungry population.
“I just want to encourage everyone to do a little part for each of their communities,” Lawrence said. “Sometimes, all it takes is a spark. Something small can turn into something big. You just have to have the heart to want to give back to your fellow man. If everybody just gave back a little bit, the world would be a much better place.”
This year Lawrence, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, and Lainey Wilson are among the performers for the concert, set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at SkyDeck at Assembly Hall in Nashville.
For tickets, visit here.