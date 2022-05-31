Music

WATCH: Lainey Wilson Makes “Tonight Show” Debut With New Single “Heart Like A Truck”

Lainey Wilson checks "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" performance off her bucket list.
by 12m ago

Country music breakout star Lainey Wilson recently crossed another career first off her long-running list, as she made her debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the singer-songwriter appeared on the fan-favorite talk show with latest single, “Heart Like A Truck.” As Fallon held a groovy-like vinyl that displayed the track’s title, he introduced the hitmaker to the stage.

“Our next guest is the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year,” shouted the award-winning host. “Performing her new single”Heart Like A Truck,” give it up for Lainey Wilson!”

With the audience cheering in the background, the powerhouse songstress stood under the spotlight with poise. She delivered the sentimental single with a full-set band backing her infectious vocals. While sporting her signature bell-bottom pants, she began the act off slow with a passionate and airy introduction. It wasn’t until the chorus, that Wilson grabbed the microphone and tackled the high-energy verse – proving she’s a superstar in the making.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.