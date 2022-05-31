WATCH: Lainey Wilson Makes “Tonight Show” Debut With New Single “Heart Like A Truck”

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the singer-songwriter appeared on the fan-favorite talk show with latest single, “Heart Like A Truck.” As Fallon held a groovy-like vinyl that displayed the track’s title, he introduced the hitmaker to the stage.
“Our next guest is the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year,” shouted the award-winning host. “Performing her new single”Heart Like A Truck,” give it up for Lainey Wilson!”
With the audience cheering in the background, the powerhouse songstress stood under the spotlight with poise. She delivered the sentimental single with a full-set band backing her infectious vocals. While sporting her signature bell-bottom pants, she began the act off slow with a passionate and airy introduction. It wasn’t until the chorus, that Wilson grabbed the microphone and tackled the high-energy verse – proving she’s a superstar in the making.