WATCH: Lainey Wilson Makes “Tonight Show” Debut With New Single “Heart Like A Truck”

Country music breakout star Lainey Wilson recently crossed another career first off her long-running list, as she made her debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the singer-songwriter appeared on the fan-favorite talk show with latest single, “Heart Like A Truck.” As Fallon held a groovy-like vinyl that displayed the track’s title, he introduced the hitmaker to the stage.

“Our next guest is the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year,” shouted the award-winning host. “Performing her new single”Heart Like A Truck,” give it up for Lainey Wilson!”

With the audience cheering in the background, the powerhouse songstress stood under the spotlight with poise. She delivered the sentimental single with a full-set band backing her infectious vocals. While sporting her signature bell-bottom pants, she began the act off slow with a passionate and airy introduction. It wasn’t until the chorus, that Wilson grabbed the microphone and tackled the high-energy verse – proving she’s a superstar in the making.



“It’s got a lead foot down when it’s leavin’ | Lord knows it’s taken a hell of a beatin’ | A little bit of love is all that it’s needin’ | But it’s good as it is tough | I got a heart like a truck,” Wilson belted. “There ain’t no brakin’ when I throw it in drive | Don’t always keep it in-between the lines | If you’re a ready for a ridе |Pedal down state of mind | Boy, I tell you what |You bеtter buckle up,” she added luring listeners in with her free-spirited lyrics.

Following her small-screen performance, the Louisiana native took to social media to share highlights from the memorable experience.

“Tonight was a bucket list evening…thank you for making us feel so welcome @jimmyfallon @fallontonight ✨🙏🏻 #heartlikeatruck #bellbottomcountry 📷: @toddowyoung,” she wrote alongside a carousel of action shots.

Fans flooded the comment section to praise the late-night performance and the semi-autobiographical track.

“I watched you, and you did amazing as always! Love this outfit 🔥❤️,” gushed a follower. “Nobody deserves it more! So proud of ya,” said another.

“Heart Like A Truck” was released on Friday, May 20, and serves as the first single off her next album. Critically acclaimed producer, Jay Joyce produced the hit penned by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, and Dallas Wilson. “Heart Like A Truck” is the follow up to her second No.1, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell.

“These past few months have been such a whirlwind, but man, it was quite the journey to get here. Miley wasn’t playing when she said, ’it’s about the climb,’ because it really is what builds character and teaches you the most about yourself,” said Wilson upon release. “’Heart Like A Truck’ is all about self-discovery, growth, and embracing scars as badges of honor. After all, a truck that has hit a few bumps and earned some scratches has proved itself, and its tenacity—the shiny one on the lot can’t say that.”

Although the fast-rising artist made waves on “The Tonight Show,” the track made its first TV debut on TODAY. While sharing the underlining message behind the heartache anthem with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, she gave another friendly nod to Miley Cyrus. Wilson revealed that she would perform as Hannah Montana at Kid’s birthday parties before breaking into the industry.

Holding concerts on the back of a pickup truck as a pop princess is just one part of Wilson’s story. Lessons learned during her rise to stardom and ways she has grown as an individual since “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” will be told through each track on her forthcoming project.

A release date for the highly anticipated collection has not been confirmed. However, country music fans could catch Wilson on Jon Pardi’s Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with Hailey Whitters. She will also be opening for Luke Combs on select dates this summer. Tickets are available for purchase here.