WATCH: Lainey Wilson Makes “Tonight Show” Debut With New Single “Heart Like A Truck”

Following her small-screen performance, the Louisiana native took to social media to share highlights from the memorable experience.

“Tonight was a bucket list evening…thank you for making us feel so welcome @jimmyfallon @fallontonight ✨🙏🏻 #heartlikeatruck #bellbottomcountry 📷: @toddowyoung,” she wrote alongside a carousel of action shots.

Fans flooded the comment section to praise the late-night performance and the semi-autobiographical track.

“I watched you, and you did amazing as always! Love this outfit 🔥❤️,” gushed a follower. “Nobody deserves it more! So proud of ya,” said another.

“Heart Like A Truck” was released on Friday, May 20, and serves as the first single off her next album. Critically acclaimed producer, Jay Joyce produced the hit penned by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, and Dallas Wilson. “Heart Like A Truck” is the follow up to her second No.1, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell.

“These past few months have been such a whirlwind, but man, it was quite the journey to get here. Miley wasn’t playing when she said, ’it’s about the climb,’ because it really is what builds character and teaches you the most about yourself,” said Wilson upon release. “’Heart Like A Truck’ is all about self-discovery, growth, and embracing scars as badges of honor. After all, a truck that has hit a few bumps and earned some scratches has proved itself, and its tenacity—the shiny one on the lot can’t say that.”

Although the fast-rising artist made waves on “The Tonight Show,” the track made its first TV debut on TODAY. While sharing the underlining message behind the heartache anthem with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, she gave another friendly nod to Miley Cyrus. Wilson revealed that she would perform as Hannah Montana at Kid’s birthday parties before breaking into the industry.

Holding concerts on the back of a pickup truck as a pop princess is just one part of Wilson’s story. Lessons learned during her rise to stardom and ways she has grown as an individual since “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” will be told through each track on her forthcoming project.

A release date for the highly anticipated collection has not been confirmed. However, country music fans could catch Wilson on Jon Pardi’s Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with Hailey Whitters. She will also be opening for Luke Combs on select dates this summer. Tickets are available for purchase here.