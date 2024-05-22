CMT Premiere: Marc Scibilia, Ingrid Andress Team For "Good As Gone"

Marc Scibilia needed some support for his new song and video "Good As Gone" – so he enlisted country chart-topper Ingrid and a mannequin.

Andress joins Scibilia on the song and in the video. The mannequin is literally along for the ride in the backseat with a strip of tape over the place one would expect a mouth.

"It was so fun to have the concept come together using the limitations we had, like no actors and only mannequins," Scibilia said.

The Buffalo-bred, Nashville-based singer-songwriter co-wrote "Good As Gone" alongside Trent Dabbs and Driver Williams. He produced the song. Scott Greenblatt produced the fun-loving video and Bryant Bural directed it.

However, a few of his easy-going co-stars did prove to be a hazard, Scibilia said.

"I was regularly startled by the mannequins whenever I walked into the room," he explained.

He hopes fans have as much fun watching the video as he had making it.