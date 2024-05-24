CMT Roundup: New Music From Adam Doleac, Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton and more

It's Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial kickoff of summer. Uncle Kracker is taking listeners to the coast with his new song "Beach Chair" and T. Graham Brown and Randy Houser are "Sitting On The Dock of the Bay." Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa are singing about being in love, and The Swon Brothers honor soldiers with "Rifle Left Behind." Hear these songs and more on CMT's playlist, The Roundup.

Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa, "Think I'm In Love With You": “He’s a master of his craft, and I’ve just been a fan of his for so long, and I’ve had the opportunity to just sit down and brainstorm ideas on how we can reimagine the song for tonight, and bring something really special and unique…it’s one of those moments in my life where I’m so happy to be a musician and be creating something and doing something that feels so exciting,” she said.

Uncle Kracker, “Beach Chair”: “The title says it all,” Kracker said. “It’s a classic fun track that will hopefully give people an excuse to sit back, kick their feet up, and relax. It's also the most fun you can have with your clothes on.

Adam Doleac, ‘You Go, I Go,’”: “I’m so excited for all of my fans to finally be able to hear ‘You Go, I Go,” said Doleac. “They played a massive role in making this the next single off my EP and I couldn’t be more grateful for their continued love and support while we embark on this next musical chapter."

Lauren Watkins, "Settling Things": "There were a lot of years where I was running away from doing this; but I ended up asking myself what the point of living through something is if I don’t share it with people?" Watkins said. "If I don’t share the things I’ve learned with the gifts I’ve been given?” Watkins adds. “At the end of the day, all I want is for people to hear this record and feel seen. I think that’s all any of us ever really needs.”

Eli Winders, “Another Love”: “I wrote ‘Another Love’ in early 2022,” Winders said. “It was one of the first songs I wrote that I thought was good enough for people to hear, now two years later and it’s finally coming out. At the time, I wanted to write the saddest song I could and that was what I came up with. It quickly became a fan favorite on social media, and I am so excited for everyone to hear the full song.”

Smithfield, "What I Got": “We like to say our music is inviting you to sit down and have a cup of coffee with us,” the duo shared. “We talk intimately about life, loss, family, friends, relationships, the highs and lows and everything in between. The music comes from our heart. It’s our kind of country music. We’re not chasing anything, we are being authentically ourselves.”

Jimmy Bowen, “Highway”: "'Highway' is a song full of energy," Bowen said. "I love the lyrics because they deliver the excitement of the road. The thrill of flying down the highway at a high rate of speed, taking in the scenery, and having the freedom to keep driving until you are ready to stop. Endless adventure!"

Walker Montgomery, “Leave Your Leaving Behind”: “This song is one of the most interesting takes on a breakup that I’ve ever heard. I love the way it paints an image and draws the listener into how the breakup is going down,” Montgomery said.

Swon Brothers, “Rifle Left Behind”: “There’s no fluff, smoke, or mirrors with this one. Just a couple of guitars and some relatable lyrics. People will love it or hate it. This is my favorite kind of song to write,” said Zach Swon.

“This song takes me straight to my family roots. It says something worth saying,” adds Colton Swon.

T. Graham Brown with Randy Houser, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”: “I wanted a duet partner that could sing from their heart and soul for ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’ and immediately thought of Randy Houser,” Brown said. “I’ve always been a huge fan of his. We recorded his vocals at his home studio and he nailed it! Give it a listen, and I’m sure you’ll agree that no one could have done it any better.”

"T. has always been one of my favorite soul men!” Houser shared. “There just aren’t many Country Blues men around like that anymore, and he was a big influence on me. I was so proud and thankful to be asked to be a part of this record.”