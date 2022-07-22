CMT Campfire Sessions

Riley Green

Season 3 E 3 • 01/26/2024

Singer-songwriter Riley Green pays tribute to his small town roots with an intimate performance of hits including "There Was This Girl," "Different 'Round Here" and more.

More

Watching

Full Ep
39:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E2
CMT Campfire Sessions
Brandy Clark

Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark camps out under the stars for a night of storytelling and songs, including "Who You Thought I Was," "Mama's Broken Heart," and "Love Can Go to Hell."
07/22/2022
Full Ep
40:58
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E3
CMT Campfire Sessions
Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence

Fresh off a co-headlining tour, buddies Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence sing their signature songs like "Sticks and Stones" and "What's It to You," and back each other up as bandmates.
07/29/2022
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E4
CMT Campfire Sessions
Old Dominion

Old Dominion gets together with Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne on the front porch to play acoustic versions of their songs "Make It Sweet," "I Was on a Boat That Day," "Hotel Key" and more.
08/05/2022
Full Ep
40:31
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E5
CMT Campfire Sessions
Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge and friends hit CMT's ultimate backyard bonfire to perform twangy tunes like "Gabrielle" and "Beat of the Music," swap stories under the string lights, and goof off together.
08/12/2022
Full Ep
40:28
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E6
CMT Campfire Sessions
Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show feels right at home with their acoustic instruments playing their favorite tunes, including "Paint This Town," "Wagon Wheel," "Gloryland," Take 'Em Away" and more.
08/19/2022
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E7
CMT Campfire Sessions
Jon Pardi

Country star Jon Pardi gathers his band for a night of acoustic music and stories behind the lyrics of his songs, including "Fill 'Er Up," "Dirt on My Boots," "Last Night Lonely" and more.
08/26/2022
Full Ep
38:06
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E8
CMT Campfire Sessions
Covers (2022)

Brett Eldredge breaks hearts with "I Can't Make You Love Me," Old Crow Medicine Show honors Bob Dylan Jason Aldean croons "Heaven," and more country stars perform their favorite covers.
09/09/2022
Full Ep
38:12
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E9
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition

Country artists Lily Rose, Tracy Lawrence and others gather round the fire to perform Yuletide favorites, including "Honky Tonk Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and more, hosted by Jon Pardi.
12/21/2022
Full Ep
39:59
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E1
CMT Campfire Sessions
Chris Young

Chris Young gathers around the campfire with his band members and "Famous Friends" Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris DeStefano to perform hits like "Gettin' You Home" and "At the End of a Bar."
01/12/2024
Full Ep
39:53
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E2
CMT Campfire Sessions
NEEDTOBREATHE

NEEDTOBREATHE gather 'round the campfire to trade stories about growing up, making music and finding their place in between performances of "Brother," "Great Night," "Banks" and more.
01/19/2024
Full Ep
38:18
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E3
CMT Campfire Sessions
Riley Green

Singer-songwriter Riley Green pays tribute to his small town roots with an intimate performance of hits including "There Was This Girl," "Different 'Round Here" and more.
01/26/2024
Full Ep
39:09
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E4
CMT Campfire Sessions
Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch shares stories about his early days in country music and performs songs like "Cowboys and Angels," "Thinking 'Bout You" and "Small Town Boy."
02/02/2024
Full Ep
37:28
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E5
CMT Campfire Sessions
Love Songs

Riley Green, Sara Evans, Chris Young and more share their favorite love songs and perform recent and classic hits including "Best Part," "When You Say Nothing at All" and "At Last."
02/09/2024
Full Ep
39:59
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E6
CMT Campfire Sessions
Sara Evans

Award-winning artist Sara Evans joins her children to share stories about growing up on the road and perform acoustic versions of her hits like "Suds in the Bucket" and "Born to Fly."
02/16/2024
Full Ep
38:20
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E7
CMT Campfire Sessions
Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker and his band cozy up to a campfire and share stories behind the songs, performing acoustic versions of "Beers and Sunshine," "Alright," "Wagon Wheel" and more.
02/24/2024
Full Ep
39:59
Sign In to Watch

S3 • E9
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition

CMT's Next Women of Country Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Priscilla Block and Tenille Townes gather around to share stories and perform renditions of new and classic Christmas songs.
12/06/2023
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
01:44

These Lionesses Are on the Hunt

A tough Marine with nothing to lose takes on a dangerous undercover mission for the CIA on Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, now streaming on Paramount+.
07/21/2023
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022