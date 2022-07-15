CMT Campfire Sessions
NEEDTOBREATHE
Season 3 E 2 • 01/19/2024
NEEDTOBREATHE gather 'round the campfire to trade stories about growing up, making music and finding their place in between performances of "Brother," "Great Night," "Banks" and more.
CMT Campfire Sessions Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean and his band jam together under the stars while playing "Tattoos on This Town," "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," and more, and take turns telling songwriting stories.
07/15/2022
39:29
CMT Campfire Sessions Brandy Clark
Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark camps out under the stars for a night of storytelling and songs, including "Who You Thought I Was," "Mama's Broken Heart," and "Love Can Go to Hell."
07/22/2022
40:58
CMT Campfire Sessions Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence
Fresh off a co-headlining tour, buddies Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence sing their signature songs like "Sticks and Stones" and "What's It to You," and back each other up as bandmates.
07/29/2022
40:29
CMT Campfire Sessions Old Dominion
Old Dominion gets together with Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne on the front porch to play acoustic versions of their songs "Make It Sweet," "I Was on a Boat That Day," "Hotel Key" and more.
08/05/2022
40:31
CMT Campfire Sessions Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge and friends hit CMT's ultimate backyard bonfire to perform twangy tunes like "Gabrielle" and "Beat of the Music," swap stories under the string lights, and goof off together.
08/12/2022
40:28
CMT Campfire Sessions Old Crow Medicine Show
Old Crow Medicine Show feels right at home with their acoustic instruments playing their favorite tunes, including "Paint This Town," "Wagon Wheel," "Gloryland," Take 'Em Away" and more.
08/19/2022
40:29
CMT Campfire Sessions Jon Pardi
Country star Jon Pardi gathers his band for a night of acoustic music and stories behind the lyrics of his songs, including "Fill 'Er Up," "Dirt on My Boots," "Last Night Lonely" and more.
08/26/2022
38:06
CMT Campfire Sessions Covers (2022)
Brett Eldredge breaks hearts with "I Can't Make You Love Me," Old Crow Medicine Show honors Bob Dylan Jason Aldean croons "Heaven," and more country stars perform their favorite covers.
09/09/2022
38:12
CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition
Country artists Lily Rose, Tracy Lawrence and others gather round the fire to perform Yuletide favorites, including "Honky Tonk Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and more, hosted by Jon Pardi.
12/21/2022
39:59
CMT Campfire Sessions Chris Young
Chris Young gathers around the campfire with his band members and "Famous Friends" Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris DeStefano to perform hits like "Gettin' You Home" and "At the End of a Bar."
01/12/2024
39:53
CMT Campfire Sessions Riley Green
Singer-songwriter Riley Green pays tribute to his small town roots with an intimate performance of hits including "There Was This Girl," "Different 'Round Here" and more.
01/26/2024
39:09
CMT Campfire Sessions Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch shares stories about his early days in country music and performs songs like "Cowboys and Angels," "Thinking 'Bout You" and "Small Town Boy."
02/02/2024
37:28
CMT Campfire Sessions Love Songs
Riley Green, Sara Evans, Chris Young and more share their favorite love songs and perform recent and classic hits including "Best Part," "When You Say Nothing at All" and "At Last."
02/09/2024
39:59
CMT Campfire Sessions Sara Evans
Award-winning artist Sara Evans joins her children to share stories about growing up on the road and perform acoustic versions of her hits like "Suds in the Bucket" and "Born to Fly."
02/16/2024
38:20
CMT Campfire Sessions Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker and his band cozy up to a campfire and share stories behind the songs, performing acoustic versions of "Beers and Sunshine," "Alright," "Wagon Wheel" and more.
02/24/2024
