CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition
Season 3 E 9 • 12/06/2023
CMT's Next Women of Country Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Priscilla Block and Tenille Townes gather around to share stories and perform renditions of new and classic Christmas songs.
40:29
S2 • E7CMT Campfire SessionsJon Pardi
Country star Jon Pardi gathers his band for a night of acoustic music and stories behind the lyrics of his songs, including "Fill 'Er Up," "Dirt on My Boots," "Last Night Lonely" and more.
08/26/2022
38:06
S2 • E8CMT Campfire SessionsCovers (2022)
Brett Eldredge breaks hearts with "I Can't Make You Love Me," Old Crow Medicine Show honors Bob Dylan Jason Aldean croons "Heaven," and more country stars perform their favorite covers.
09/09/2022
38:12
S2 • E9CMT Campfire SessionsCMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition
Country artists Lily Rose, Tracy Lawrence and others gather round the fire to perform Yuletide favorites, including "Honky Tonk Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and more, hosted by Jon Pardi.
12/21/2022
39:59
S3 • E1CMT Campfire SessionsChris Young
Chris Young gathers around the campfire with his band members and "Famous Friends" Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris DeStefano to perform hits like "Gettin' You Home" and "At the End of a Bar."
01/12/2024
39:53
S3 • E2CMT Campfire SessionsNEEDTOBREATHE
NEEDTOBREATHE gather 'round the campfire to trade stories about growing up, making music and finding their place in between performances of "Brother," "Great Night," "Banks" and more.
01/19/2024
38:18
S3 • E3CMT Campfire SessionsRiley Green
Singer-songwriter Riley Green pays tribute to his small town roots with an intimate performance of hits including "There Was This Girl," "Different 'Round Here" and more.
01/26/2024
39:09
S3 • E4CMT Campfire SessionsDustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch shares stories about his early days in country music and performs songs like "Cowboys and Angels," "Thinking 'Bout You" and "Small Town Boy."
02/02/2024
37:28
S3 • E5CMT Campfire SessionsLove Songs
Riley Green, Sara Evans, Chris Young and more share their favorite love songs and perform recent and classic hits including "Best Part," "When You Say Nothing at All" and "At Last."
02/09/2024
39:59
S3 • E6CMT Campfire SessionsSara Evans
Award-winning artist Sara Evans joins her children to share stories about growing up on the road and perform acoustic versions of her hits like "Suds in the Bucket" and "Born to Fly."
02/16/2024
38:20
S3 • E7CMT Campfire SessionsDarius Rucker
Darius Rucker and his band cozy up to a campfire and share stories behind the songs, performing acoustic versions of "Beers and Sunshine," "Alright," "Wagon Wheel" and more.
02/24/2024
