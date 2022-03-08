International Women’s Day: Top 5 Female Empowerment Anthems By Country Icons

Happy International Women’s Day! Here is a list of legends who have used their knack for songwriting and voice to empower.

Strong women have used their voices to demand change within the country music space throughout the last few years. Feminist such as Mickey Guyton, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, and more have dedicated their time to help shift the industry in the right direction.

However, before the honky tonk scene became more accepting – country music trailblazers such as Trisha Yearwood, Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire, and Martina McBride had to fight for equality within the male-dominated industry in order to get their anthems heard.

The ladies of country music would utilize their power of storytelling to deliver sensitive, yet necessary subjects to pave a path for women today. For instance, Loretta Lynn was canceled by several radio stations after standing up for reproductive rights, and Dolly Parton fearlessly pointed out the horrific sexism in the ’80s.

In honor of International Women’s day, CMT is paying respect to the resilient females who have pushed their boundaries and societal norms to alter the musical landscape. Scroll through the list below and see if your role model scored a spot on the inspirational roundup.

