Remembering the Country Legends We Lost in 2020

Country music said goodbye to many of its brightest stars in 2020, with their contributions spanning generations. From groundbreaking artists like K.T. Oslin and Charley Pride to perennial favorites like Charlie Daniels and Kenny Rogers, each of them will be greatly missed by fans and fellow artists alike.

Here, we remember the country legends we lost in 2020.

Charlie Daniels

A Grand Ole Opry member and Country Music Hall of Fame member, this outspoken country star brought equal passion to fiddling and veterans organizations. (Read more.)

