When the curtain rises on the 2022 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie on Monday, viewers are in for a slew of memorable performances from country’s top stars. Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, and a plethora of duos and groups, including last year’s Group/Duo of the Year, Little Big Town, will take the spotlight.
This year, CMT Music Awards performers Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band are nominated in the category, alongside Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and Parmalee.
Fans will find out who wins when the 2022 CMT Music Awards airs live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) Monday on CBS. In the meantime, here’s a flashback to the last five years of winners in the duo or duo/group category.
CMT MUSIC AWARDS Flashback: Five Years Of Fan Favorite Duos and Groups
